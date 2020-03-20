Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,511,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,682 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.52% of Fiserv worth $406,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $11,438,995,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234,231 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6,803.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,401,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,361 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $125,830,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 658.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,091,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,172,000 after acquiring an additional 947,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $84.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.61.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.73.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

