FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stake Trimmed by White Elm Capital LLC

White Elm Capital LLC cut its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,564 shares during the quarter. FleetCor Technologies accounts for 1.8% of White Elm Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. White Elm Capital LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on FLT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $358.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FleetCor Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.65.

In related news, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $6,810,349.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,603,983.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $954,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded down $6.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.03. 1,574,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,332. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $169.24 and a one year high of $329.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.72 and its 200 day moving average is $293.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.