FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLVD) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLVD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0444 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

Shares of QLVD traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.42. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,553. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49. FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $26.67.

