FlexShares Emerging Markets Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLVE) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

FlexShares Emerging Markets Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0066 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

FlexShares Emerging Markets Quality Low Volatility Index Fund stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.78. FlexShares Emerging Markets Quality Low Volatility Index Fund has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $26.51.

