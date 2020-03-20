FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GQRE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GQRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

NYSEARCA:GQRE traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $40.75. 131,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,522. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.50. FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund has a 12 month low of $40.11 and a 12 month high of $67.84.

