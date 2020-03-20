FlexShares International Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDE) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1528 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

IQDE stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.19. 153,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,772. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.76. FlexShares International Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $23.35.

