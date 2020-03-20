FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.139 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

IQDY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.02. 26,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,136. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average is $24.88. FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $27.10.

