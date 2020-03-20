FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1764 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

Shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 811,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,465. FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $24.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average of $23.02.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.