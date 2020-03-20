FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2343 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

TLTD traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.29. The stock had a trading volume of 223,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,844. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.57. FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund has a one year low of $40.32 and a one year high of $65.85.

