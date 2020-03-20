FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0676 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLTE traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.22. 77,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,129. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.00. FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $55.32.

