FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4544 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This is an increase from FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

TILT stock traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.23. 160,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,278. FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund has a twelve month low of $81.69 and a twelve month high of $131.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.17.

