FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDEF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDEF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2599 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

QDEF traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.34. 66,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,729. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.29. FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $48.90.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.