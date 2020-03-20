FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDYN) Raises Dividend to $0.62 Per Share

FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDYN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.6185 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,613. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average of $45.81. FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $49.37.

