FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2635 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of QDF traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.07. The company had a trading volume of 123,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,902. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.43. FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $49.40.

