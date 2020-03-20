FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund (NASDAQ:ESGG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund (NASDAQ:ESGG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3816 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGG traded down $2.84 on Friday, hitting $77.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.98 and a 200-day moving average of $103.12. FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund has a 12-month low of $71.08 and a 12-month high of $112.44.

