FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund (NASDAQ:ESG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund (NASDAQ:ESG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.307 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

ESG traded down $2.91 on Friday, reaching $55.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,358. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.83. FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund has a 12-month low of $55.27 and a 12-month high of $81.22.

About FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund

