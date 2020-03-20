FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:QLC)

FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund (NASDAQ:QLC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.141 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ QLC traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.29. The stock had a trading volume of 13,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,873. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.22. FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $38.26.

