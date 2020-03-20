FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:QLV)

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

NYSEARCA:QLV traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.41. 1,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,251. FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.19.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.