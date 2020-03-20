FLO (FLO) Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last Week

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges. FLO has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $12,916.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FLO has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FLO

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

