Flowchain (FLC) Hits Market Cap of $1.26 Million

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Flowchain has a market cap of $1.26 million and $153,669.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flowchain has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One Flowchain token can currently be bought for $1.69 or 0.00027071 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00052781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000618 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.58 or 0.04263327 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00069010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038239 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015962 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013986 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

FLC is a token. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,071 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co.

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

