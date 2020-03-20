Fortis (TSE:FTS) Upgraded by CIBC to Outperform

Fortis (TSE:FTS) was upgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$55.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$59.00. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FTS. UBS Group increased their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. CSFB raised their price target on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$59.17.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of TSE FTS traded down C$0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$49.01. 2,487,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion and a PE ratio of 12.97. Fortis has a one year low of C$43.06 and a one year high of C$59.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$56.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$55.09.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.8599999 EPS for the current year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.