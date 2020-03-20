Fortuna (FOTA) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Fortuna has a market capitalization of $175,928.73 and approximately $103.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fortuna has traded 47.3% higher against the dollar. One Fortuna token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, IDAX and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fortuna alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.23 or 0.02601152 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00190196 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00037992 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00036402 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fortuna Token Profile

Fortuna’s launch date was January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain. Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota.

Fortuna Token Trading

Fortuna can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Kucoin, FCoin, IDEX, IDAX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fortuna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fortuna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.