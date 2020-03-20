Fountain Price Up 7.5% Over Last Week (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Fountain has a total market cap of $954,393.51 and approximately $46,241.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fountain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and CoinTiger. Over the last week, Fountain has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.76 or 0.02608157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00191977 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00038669 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00036429 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub.

Fountain Token Trading

Fountain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

