Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,196 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in FOX by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in FOX in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.30. 4,409,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,415,075. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.45. Fox Corp has a 12-month low of $20.78 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fox Corp will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

FOXA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

