Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 5,883 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 35,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $49.81 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.27 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

