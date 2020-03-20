Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 66,923 Shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) by 190.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,923 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 29,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth approximately $907,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,747,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,869,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 233.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,301,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,002,000 after buying an additional 911,970 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chewy alerts:

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $110,687,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $770,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,836.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,225,000 shares of company stock valued at $121,734,250 over the last three months.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chewy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

CHWY opened at $32.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.45. Chewy Inc has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $41.34.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.