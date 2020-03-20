Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires New Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2,891.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Teradyne from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.86.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $581,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $4,852,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,774,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,190 shares of company stock worth $8,776,159 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.34.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

