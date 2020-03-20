Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.15% of Dril-Quip worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dril-Quip from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Dril-Quip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dril-Quip from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

NYSE DRQ opened at $29.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 588.92 and a beta of 1.60. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $56.71.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.53 million. Dril-Quip had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.