Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,571 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Exelixis worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Exelixis by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 56,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Exelixis by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 73,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $15.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $240.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.49 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 33.17%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George A. Scangos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $80,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,034,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,825,384.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 698,139 shares of company stock worth $13,490,584 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

