Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 10,931 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.06% of National Fuel Gas worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,897,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,837 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 786,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,604,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,861,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 432,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,118,000 after acquiring an additional 152,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 287.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 134,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG opened at $33.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. National Fuel Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.43 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.51.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $444.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 50.43%.

In other news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,949.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

