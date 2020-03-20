Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 1,551 Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 29,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $155.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.04 and a 200 day moving average of $166.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12-month low of $122.86 and a 12-month high of $181.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 23.23%.

In related news, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $327,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,068.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.09.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

