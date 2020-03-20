Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 16,073 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,073 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Botty Investors LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 27,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,475,000 after buying an additional 150,029 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 38,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPG. ValuEngine upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

IPG stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.96. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.255 dividend. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $231,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $3,384,163.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

