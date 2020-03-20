Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Holdings in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 94.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,724,473 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in GAP were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 307.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 2,644.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $8.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Gap Inc has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.73.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. GAP had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gap Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.02%. GAP’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on GAP from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on GAP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GAP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on GAP from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.47.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

