Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.89% of Ranger Energy Services worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 706,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 157,103 shares in the last quarter. 26.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut shares of Ranger Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

Shares of RNGR opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ranger Energy Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.48.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.45 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

