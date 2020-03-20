Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.30 Million Position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 949.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRI opened at $58.02 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1-year low of $53.54 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.84.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.83%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

