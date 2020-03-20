Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SON. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SON has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

NYSE SON opened at $40.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day moving average of $57.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sonoco Products Co has a 1-year low of $39.83 and a 1-year high of $66.57.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

