Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.71 Million Position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,713 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in CRH by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lowered shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CRH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

NYSE CRH opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average of $36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Crh Plc has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $40.88.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.7042 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. CRH’s payout ratio is 55.08%.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

