Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 555.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,554 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.05% of Helmerich & Payne worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson acquired 10,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. Argus cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.92.

Shares of HP opened at $12.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.54. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.21 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.29%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

