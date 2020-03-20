Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,057 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.06% of Assured Guaranty worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $20.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.01. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.99.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th.

In other news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 13,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.82 per share, for a total transaction of $499,640.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 503,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,031,250.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 6,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $207,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 525,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,764,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

