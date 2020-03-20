Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $2.40 Million Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

LPLA opened at $45.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.30. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.43.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub lowered LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on LPL Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LPL Financial from $97.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

In other LPL Financial news, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $5,983,477.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,274 shares in the company, valued at $8,761,825.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $96,119.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,734.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,140 shares of company stock worth $6,137,970 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

