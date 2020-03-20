Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 5,230 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,330,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,045,000 after acquiring an additional 278,789 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 603,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,537,000 after acquiring an additional 278,788 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 278,694 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,329,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,316,000 after acquiring an additional 95,579 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,681,000 after purchasing an additional 88,451 shares during the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 542,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.11 per share, with a total value of $22,291,979.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard F. Wacker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $1,855,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $48.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.72. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $55.15.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $725.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.90 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.33%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.