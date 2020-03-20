Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Vale by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 252,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 17,687 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,738,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,490,000 after buying an additional 126,762 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vale by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,902,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after buying an additional 2,730,461 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Vale by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,063,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,634,000 after buying an additional 228,748 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vale by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,553,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,149,218,000 after buying an additional 4,443,807 shares during the period. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VALE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.97.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. Vale SA has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $14.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

