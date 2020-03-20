Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Position in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,164 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.06% of Frontdoor worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Frontdoor by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTDR. BidaskClub raised Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Frontdoor from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Frontdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $34.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of -0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average of $46.38. Frontdoor Inc has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $53.29.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 63.76% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $173,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,229.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

