Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 112,653 Shares of Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,653 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 3.29% of Trevi Therapeutics worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRVI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.86 million and a PE ratio of -1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.34. Trevi Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.

