Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 14,966 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,966 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.18 and its 200 day moving average is $84.38. Lamar Advertising Co has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $462.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

