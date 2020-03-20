Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 193,651 Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 193,651 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,201,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $113,699,000 after buying an additional 354,755 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,716,936 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,878,000 after buying an additional 1,197,486 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 133.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,172,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,693,000 after buying an additional 1,813,478 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,721,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,620,000 after buying an additional 354,465 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,681,099 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after purchasing an additional 527,401 shares during the period. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.35. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 113.52%. Analysts predict that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

