Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 8,499 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,499 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 326,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

ROL has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.99.

ROL opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.02. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $43.91.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.