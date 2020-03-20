Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires 2,387 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Global Payments by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Global Payments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Global Payments by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments stock opened at $130.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $116.24 and a 1 year high of $209.62. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.31, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.42.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.68.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,812. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $170,917.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,435. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

