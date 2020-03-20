Fred Alger Management LLC Buys 163,899 Shares of Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 199.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,026 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,899 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Benefitfocus worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,153,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 55,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 1,214.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNFT. Raymond James dropped their price target on Benefitfocus from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Benefitfocus from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Benefitfocus from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.70.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT opened at $8.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.27. Benefitfocus Inc has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $20.60.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

