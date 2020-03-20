Fred Alger Management LLC Buys New Shares in Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 112,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Arco Platform at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Arco Platform by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,580,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,079,000 after purchasing an additional 968,198 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,806,000 after acquiring an additional 295,760 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 2,080.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 713,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,555,000 after acquiring an additional 681,165 shares during the period. Cartica Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,325,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 1,595.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 396,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after acquiring an additional 373,029 shares during the period.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARCE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Arco Platform from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arco Platform presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Arco Platform stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $935.90 million, a PE ratio of -723.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.23. Arco Platform Ltd has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $59.49.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $60.18 million for the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Ltd will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.